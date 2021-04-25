NDLEA uncovers drugs hidden in Virgin Mary statue, auto parts

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency attached to two courier companies in Lagos have intercepted illicit drugs concealed in the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary and auto spare parts bound for Canada and the Philippines.

A statement issued on Saturday by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said narcotics agents from the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations seized 500 grammes of heroin hidden inside auto spare parts bound for Canada at one of the courier firms.

Babafemi said the operatives also seized 140 grammes of methamphetamine bound for the Philippines and concealed inside the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary at another courier company.

The NDLEA Director, Operations and General Investigations, Adeyemi Adeofe said the agency also intercepted over 3.1kg of cannabis bound for the United Arab Emirates concealed inside spices and local herbs.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Command of the NDLEA said that in a series of raids between April 6 and 20 across the state it arrested 31 suspects, from whom 275.552kg of assorted illicit drugs were recovered.