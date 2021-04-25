Ogun Monarch, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuoso Arrested over romance scam

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested the Olu Of Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuoso in Odeda Local Government Council, following the alleged romance scam and multiple forgery.

Olu kemta is a member of Egba traditional Council who was recommended by the last administration and upgraded from Baale to a Coronet Oba during Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s regime.

The arrests came after a lady petitioned Ogun state police command.

According to a source, Olu kemta, an Oba without a wife or a child, specialises in defrauding his unsuspecting victims mostly wealthy ladies via social media through Facebook and Instagram with a promise of marriage.

“He is also fun of taking photographs with influential people and beautiful places to promote his ambitions on his Instagram and Facebook pages” one of the victims said

Our correspondent learnt that several petitions had been submitted to the Ogun state traditional institution by some of his victims but were ignored

Oba Tejuoso always look for wealthy ladies through their online profiles and photographs to determine his approach.

His latest victim is appealing to the Ogun state government and Ogun state Council of Obas under the chairmanship of the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebu Land, Oba Dr. Sikiru Adetona to assist her get justice.

It is sad to discover that the sacred traditional institution has become the final bus stop for fraudulent people because of lack of integrity checks and balances by the government and tradition council before approval is given.