Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ogun Monarch, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuoso Arrested over romance scam

Younews Ng April 25, 2021 Celebrity, Crime, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 55 Views

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested the Olu Of Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuoso in Odeda Local Government Council, following the alleged romance scam and multiple forgery.

Olu kemta is a member of Egba traditional Council who was recommended by the last administration and upgraded from Baale to a Coronet Oba during Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s regime.

The arrests came after a lady petitioned Ogun state police command.

According to a source, Olu kemta, an Oba without a wife or a child, specialises in defrauding his unsuspecting victims mostly wealthy ladies via social media through Facebook and Instagram with a promise of marriage.

“He is also fun of taking photographs with influential people and beautiful places to promote his ambitions on his Instagram and Facebook pages” one of the victims said

Our correspondent learnt that several petitions had been submitted to the Ogun state traditional institution by some of his victims but were ignored

Oba Tejuoso always look for wealthy ladies through their online profiles and photographs to determine his approach.

His latest victim is appealing to the Ogun state government and Ogun state Council of Obas under the chairmanship of the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebu Land, Oba Dr. Sikiru Adetona to assist her get justice.

It is sad to discover that the sacred traditional institution has become the final bus stop for fraudulent people because of lack of integrity checks and balances by the government and tradition council before approval is given.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

28 killed in fresh suspected herdsmen attacks on Benue, Nasarawa

Twenty-eight persons have been reportedly killed in attacks on several communities in Benue and Nasarawa ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.