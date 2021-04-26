Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Another pipeline explosion rocks Lagos

Younews Ng April 26, 2021

Pandemonium has broken out in Isheri-Idimu community, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State on Sunday, after fire gutted one of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC pipelines at Idowu-Egba area.

The explosion was suspected to have been caused by the illegal activities of pipeline vandals.

According to report, the incident which occurred at about 6.30pm, at Idowu-Egba Bus Stop, LASU Isheri Road, left many residents to scamper for safety in the area.

This happened as fire fighters battled to put out another inferno which gutted a building at Council Bus Stop, Idimu area of the state.

