Bandits storm Kebbi with 100 motorcycles, kill DPO, 4 MOPOL, scores

April 26, 2021

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and four Mobile Police (MOPOL) operatives were feared killed in an attack by bandits on Sunday in Dankolo, Sakaba, Makuku, Dokar Kambari and Kurmin Hodo villages of Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Security sources said two vigilante operatives popularly known as ’Yan Sa Kai and an unspecified number of residents of the villages were also killed.

“The bandits too suffered heavy casualty from our men,” one of the sources said.

A resident, Salisu Adamu, said: “Bandits have attacked our villages since around 8:00 a.m. up to these hours. Please we need your prayers.

“They have killed DPO Jimoh Abdullahi, four policemen and two ’Yan sa Kai. Please we need your prayers. They killed seven people in Inana village alone.

“They carted away thousands of cattle from Dankolo, Sakaba, Makuku, Dokar Kambari and Kurmin Hodo villages and many food items.

They came with more than 100 motorcycles, well-armed started shooting sporadically which prompted the village people to flee for safety in different directions.”

Husseini Bala, another source from Dirin Daji, said that seven mobile police officers the DPO and his orderly were missing.

“The DPO, his orderly, one inspector and seven mobile policemen are still not accounted for. We don’t know whether they are dead or alive. We shall confirm that by 11:00 a.m. tomorrow, Monday,” he said.

