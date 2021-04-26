FRSC ‘bans’ Ampera vehicle in Nigerian over Battery problem

The Federal Road Safety Corps has alerted Nigerians on the withdrawal of about 10,000 Ampera Motor vehicles by its manufacturer, Frankfurt-Opel.

In a statement on Sunday, FRSC indicated that the vehicles were withdrawn because of their battery-related problems.

The agency also said the Ampera-e vehicles built between 27 June, 2016, and 5 September 2019 posed a safety risk to drivers.

The statement quoted the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, as asking “Nigerians to desist from further sales or usage of such vehicles on Nigerian roads”.

Part of the statement read, “The European Union Rapid Alert System, for dangerous non-food products on 10th March, 2021, recalled Opel’s Ampera E motor vehicles manufactured between 27 June, 2016 and 5 September, 2019, due to the high voltage of battery which may fail at full charging capacity and thereby, increase risk of fire incidence.

“Considering the prevalence of Opel motor vehicles in Nigeria, it is advisable that you draw the attention of the motoring public and dealers to this development”.

“Consequent upon the imminent danger this manufacturing error could cause to both the users of this vehicles and other road users, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, hereby draws the attention of dealers and users of these vehicles to desist from further sales or usage of such vehicles on Nigerian roads and contact the manufacturers for correction of the unravelled defect.

“To ascertain strict compliance by those affected, Commanding Officers have been directed to ensure that patrol operatives stop such vehicles from continuing their trip anywhere they are sighted on the nation’s highways. This is to ensure that the impending danger the continued use of the vehicle could cause is swiftly avoided to make room for safe travels.