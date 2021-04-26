Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Troops raid Benue monarch’s palace, chief escapes

Younews Ng April 26, 2021 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 110 Views

TROOPS of Operation Whirl Stroke have reportedly uncovered arms and ammunition at the palaces of district heads of Cha (Mue Ter Cha), His Royal Highness, Chief Utambe Adzer, and Chief Teran Kwanghbo, all from Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that while the former was arrested, the latter escaped with AK-47 rifles through the back door of his palace when soldiers stormed the palace on Saturday.

Military source said that troops stormed the palaces of the monarchs based on intelligence report.

Chief Kwaghbo was said to have escaped when he heard that his counterpart had been arrested and the soldiers were told that he was in possession of six AK-47 rifles allegedly being used for perpetrating crimes in both Benue and Taraba states.

“Troops swooped on the houses of two persons discovered to be district heads in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday and some arms and ammunition were recovered,” military source said.

The military source disclosed that one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one locally made mortar tube and one vehicle were recovered from Chief Utambe Adzer.

