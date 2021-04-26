Twitter Deletes Keyamo’s Leaked Chat With Eedris For ‘violating Rules

The popular microblogging site, Twitter has deleted tweets by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, after he tackled singer Eedris Abdulkareem over his recently released song ‘Jaja Jaga Reloaded’.

Keyamo had released private conversations he had with Abdulkareem and how he allegedly begged for money on his twitter handle.

He described the singer’s action as cheap blackmail after the latter allegedly didn’t succeed in extorting him and other top government functionaries.

TheNigerialawyer gathered Twitter on Sunday deleted the tweets posted by Festus Keyamo after sharing the private chats and phone number of Eedris Abdulkareem, for allegedly violating its rules.

One of the tweets had contained the singer’s contact, which he used to send the Minister text messages in 2018.

It was learnt Twitter took down the tweet because it contained details of Abdulkareem.

Twitter wrote in a brief post, “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules,” Twitter wrote in a terse response.

Checks by TheNigerialaawyer revealed there is a process involved in removing a tweet considered to have violated its rules.

“When we determine that a Tweet violated the Twitter Rules, we require the violator to remove it before they can Tweet again.

“We send an email notification to the violator identifying the Tweet(s) in violation and which policies have been violated.

“They will then need to go through the process of removing the violating Tweet or appealing our review if they believe we made an error.”

Nigerian Tweeps Call For Suspension Of Keyamo’s Account Over Leaked Chat

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to call for the suspension of the account of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, over his tweets showing the screenshots of his chat with singer, Eedris Abdulkareem.

Keyamo earlier accused Eedris Abdulkareem of dissing him in his new song, Jaga Jaga Reloaded, because he refused to help him with money back in 2018.

According to him, Abdulkareem resorted to blackmail after his attempt to extort money to support the Buhari administration failed.

Keyamo, in a series of tweets, backed his claims with screenshots of the chat between himself and the rapper.

He said, “In 2018, when I was named the Director of Strategic Communications for Buhari Campaign Organisation, Eedris waxed a song in support of Buhari and wanted to join us, albeit for a fee. He then made desperate efforts to see me through text messages from his phone no.

“I explained that my job was voluntary. It was the same thing I told so many other so-called activists-by-day-and-hustlers-at-night who secretly approached me. He then switched to the fact that he wanted a loan to pay for his hotel bills to the tune of N1.3m and to cater for his ‘sick mum’.

“That was already running into more than N3m. However, one govt functionary called me to say he told him another story that his child was sick.”

Keyamo further shared the receipts of the chat he had with Eedris Abdulkareem and posted his mobile number as well.

Nigerians took to Twitter to report Keyamo’s account for violating the platform’s rules.

The post showing the screenshots of the chat and mobile number have since been deleted by Twitter. However, Nigerians want more and are calling for the suspension of Keyamo’s account.

A Twitter user, @cremechic11, said “Personally, I am reporting Festus Keyamo’s Twitter account for doxxing Eedris.

“It is against Twitter rules to post someone’s personal information. I hope they suspend his account. Animal.”

Another tweep, @ose_anenih, said, “Reported his account and his tweets. You can’t be posting people’s private information online. That’s a platform violation at the very least.

“Anyone who knows Eedris should contact him. He might be able to get some coins if he pursues this in court sef.” (sic)

Also, @jimmy2time said, “This @fkeyamo who doesn’t know fvck all about privacy and personal data protection/confidentiality is a lawyer and a SAN.”

Other users who supported the suspension of Keyamo’s account also tweeted in replies and retweeted suspension tweets.

According to @gimbakakanda, Keyamo should have only stuck to revealing the singer’s bids for campaign and not his requests for personal favour.

He said, “Keyamo should have just stuck to revealing the musician’s desperate and humiliating bids to campaign for the re-election of a President he wants Nigerians to consider an utter failure, and not the man’s requests for personal favour. That, in my opinion, is unnecessary and low.”

In her view, @worldofdabby, said, “Going public with a private chat is the same as publishing someone’s nude. Is it right? Who doesn’t have a private shame?