Five dead as gunmen set ablaze Imo police area command

Younews Ng April 27, 2021

Unknown gunmen razed the Okigwe South Police Area Command situated in Orieagu in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, on Monday.

A police officer at the headquarters, who spoke to our correspondent in the evening, said that on arrival, the gunmen opened fire on the cops who challenged them.

the invaders freed all the suspects in the cells and carted away arms.

The source said that no fewer than five policemen were shot dead by the attackers as they torch the security facility.

The source said, “Our area command headquarters in Okigwe south is on fire. Six policemen shot dead. They also freed the suspects before igniting a fire on the facility.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that five policemen were killed while one was missing during the attack.

