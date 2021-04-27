Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Gov raises alarm : Boko Haram close up on Abuja, hosts flag in Niger village

Younews Ng April 27, 2021 Crime, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 57 Views

50 communities have been deserted in Niger State.

The state Governor, Sani Bello on Monday, said Boko Haram terrorists had taken over a part of the state,hosting their flag in Kaure village from where they had made incursions into more than 50 villages.

He said Abuja was not safe with Boko Haram’s presence in Niger State.

The governor lamented that over 50 villages, which were overrun by the terrorists and bandits, had been deserted by original inhabitants.

He said, “I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements around Kaure in the Shiroro Local Government of Niger State. They have taken over the territory. They have hosted their flag. I am confirming to you now that they have taken over the wives of people by force.”

Bello, while describing the situation in the state as critical and pathetic, said over 3,000 villagers escaped to Minna on Sunday night alone, while several others were in camps in Gwada and other places.

“The majority of the displaced persons will have to remain in this camp in Minna because their villages have been taken over by Boko Haram terrorists and bandits. Their wives have been seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram elements,” he said.

He warned that the Boko Haram terrorists were trying to make Kaure their home and headquarters like they did in Sambisa forest, adding that while Sambisa forest is several kilometres away from Abuja, Kaure is only two hours drive to Abuja.

He explained that his administration had been asking the Federal Government to come to the aid of the state in dealing with the insecurity, adding that such efforts had not yielded desired results thereby making it possible for the terrorists to occupy a part of the state.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Police claim clash in LASU area not ethnic, nobody died !

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has refuted the claims that some people were ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.