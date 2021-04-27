NBC explains why a programme, not Channel TV was banned

The National Broadcasting Commission on Monday ordered the stoppage of Politics Today on Channels Television.

The commission said it took the decision following the interview the station had with the spokesperson of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Emma Powerful.

The acting Director-General of NCC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, said this in a letter to the Managing Director of Channels TV titled, ‘Inciting comments by proscribes group: Politics Today.’

According to him, the IPOB leader made several secessionist and inciting declarations on air without caution or reprimand by Channels TV.

Idachaba said, “He also made derogatory, false or misleading statements about the Nigerian Army. This is reprehensible; especially that IPOB remains a proscribed organisation as pronounced by the courts of the land. This much Channels TV ought to know and respect.”

The NBC DG referred to Section 5.4.3 which provided that, ‘In reporting conflict situations, the broadcaster shall perform the role of a peace agent by adhering to the principle of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality.

Idachaba said, “For obviously breaching the above provisions of the law, your station remains liable to sanctions provided in Section 15 of the code which prescribes, among others – suspension of broadcast license and a fine of N5m.

“Please be reminded that your station owes the country the responsibility for a truly professional and ethical guided broadcast station especially at times of crisis. Please ensure an immediate stop to the programme.”