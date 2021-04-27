Osimhen scores twice in Napoli win

Napoli’s target of featuring in next season’s UEFA Champions League received a massive boost following Monday’s 2-0 away defeat of 10-man Torino.

First-half goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko and Victor Osimhen were enough for the Parthenopeans to secure all points at stake.

Both teams arrived at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino chasing contrasting ambitions. While the visitors are pursuing their European dreams, Davide Nicola’s Maroons needed a win to help their battle against relegation.

The keenly contested encounter started on a fiery note after referee Paolo Valeri sounded his whistle, but it was Napoli who drew first blood through Bakayoko in the 11th minute.

Before the celebration died down, Osimhen doubled the advantage two minutes later.

It is the first time since February 2017 – against Bologna – that the club has scored two goals in the opening 15 minutes of play in a Serie A away match