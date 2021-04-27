Police Officers who extorted 150,000 from Undergraduate in Ogun Dismissed

The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed three officers of involved in extortion and withdrawal of #150,000 from a student of the Lagos State University LASU via PoS, at gun point in Ogun State.

The Statement:

“The commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, ordered the immediate arrest and detention of the officers involved in the dastardly act. The three policemen were quickly identified and apprehended.The money was recovered from them and returned to the victim. They were subsequently arranged for departmental orderly room trial on a three-count charge of Corrupt practices, Discreditable conduct and Disobedience to a lawful order.

They were found guilty of all the charges, and subsequently dismissed from the force to serve as a deterrent to others in their shoes.”

Pix 1: The 3 Police Officers involved in the gunpoint withdrawal of the N150,000 .