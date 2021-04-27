Two more Kidnapped Greenfield University students murdered in cold blood

Days after three students of the Greenfield University were murdered by their Abductors , Kaduna State Government has confirmed the killing of two more students of the University .

The Statement:

“On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021.

The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.

The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.

The Government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls.”