Ortom attacks Buhari : No govt at Federal level, you’re aloof, a president for Fulani

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said President Buhari inactions on the issue of Fulani herdsmen is responsible for current spate of killings.

On Tuesday he lamented the continuous killings in the state by suspected herdsmen.

Speaking on the attack on Abegana village, which house one of the eight designated Internally Displaced Persons’ camps in the state, Ortom said that 70 people had been killed in Makurdi, Guma and Gwer West local government areas

He said the attack on Abegana IDP camp, where seven people were killed on Tuesday, is enough to make President Buhari convey security summit to discuss insecurity in the country.

Ortom said, “We are being overstretched and the people are fed up. We all cast our votes for President Buhari.

“He must not continue to be aloof. He must tell us where we are going in this country. The body language of the President shows that he is the President of the Fulani people.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the attack on the Abegana IDP camp was carried out by suspected herdsmen numbering about 10.

One of the victims said the men came in the early hours of Tuesday and killed seven people.

He said six persons were killed on the spot while one person died in hospital.