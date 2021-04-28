Tinubu, Akande Take Nigerians’ Lamentations To Buhari

President Mohammed Buhari receiving in audience the National Leader and the pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande in Aso Villa.

The duo of Asiwaju and Chief Akande were said to be in Abuja on Monday night to convey the degenerating anguish and frustrations of the commoners in the country to Mr. President.

A national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday, reacted to the various challenges bedevelling Nigeria, saying all nations would go through difficult times.

He said the difference would be in how to communicate the challenges to citizens and how to make it easier for them to bear.

Tinubu stated this in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after a closed-door meeting he had with the President, Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former Lagos State Governor, who was accompanied by a former national chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, said one of the steps in addressing the challenges was exchanging ideas with the leadership, which he was in the Presidential Villa to do.

He said, “The best way forward is what we are doing; coming together to reduce banditry, to move for unity and be able to bring a better Nigeria to the people. The welfare of our people is extremely important.

“Yes, every nation will go through these curves and difficult times. How we communicate it to the people; what are the areas to help make things easier for people? Those are the ideas we have to exchange with the leadership of the country.”

Tinubu said there was no President that would want his country to be in chaos.

He said Nigerians must therefore show cooperation, understanding and determination to surmount the challenges.

He added, “There is no President who will want his country in chaos. Have you seen one? Point one to me. There is no one that will want his citizens exposed to banditry and danger.

“There’s no President or leader that will want his nation fractured by tribalism, religious differences and all that. It calls for serious management and serious evaluation and dialogue once in a while.”