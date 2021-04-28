Tinubu debunks rift with Buhari after Villa closed-door meeting

Tinubu also faulted insinuations in some quarters that attributed his not being frequent in the Presidential Villa to unhealthy relationship between him and Buhari.

He said, “There is nothing like unhealthy relationship between us. Who is our doctor? Is it social media that is measuring the relationship?

“I don’t have to disturb him openly on camera; is it? No, we have so many ways to look at issues. We have nothing like that.”

When asked to describe his relationship with the President, he said it is “very close and cordial, frank and honest”.

Tinubu also said the chances of the ruling party retaining power at the centre after Buhari in 2023 were very bright.

The former governor said, “I don’t want to predict that one right now; I don’t want to do that subject now. The chances are as bright as a midnight star. We will continue to work for a better Nigeria and that is what you need.

“You can depend on Buhari that he will not spend one hour beyond his tenure. He will comply with the constitution.