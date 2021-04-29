Another victim Transfers N305,000 To sacked Police gang, after Threat To Ruin his Life In Ogun’

Fresh allegation has surfaces against the sacked Mopol in Ogun State, for. extortion

Shortly after the arrest of three policemen attached to Mobile Police, Squadron 16, MOPOL 16, Abeokuta, Ogun State alleged to have extorted sum of N153,000 from one Sheriff Adedigba, a student of Lagos State University, LASU has been arrested.

Another victim of extortion on the same spot, Boluwatife Ojelade, a student surfaced with the transaction receipt of the sum of Three Hundred and Five Thousand Naira N305,000 collected from him by the men of Nigeria Police Force attached to Owode Egba division.

According to Boluwatife while narrating his ordeal to Amebo Newspaper NG correspondent, said “I was travelling from Abeokuta to lperu, they stopped our vehicle and asked me to get down, asking me to unlock my phone which I questioned them “why should I?”, they said it is the new rules to search phones that they are special force.

They asked the driver to leave but the man didn’t answer, they force the man to leave the spot leaving me behind with them, I was requested to pay a sum of N500,000, they forcefully collected N300,000 including N5,000 for POS charges,.

The money was for my tuition fee, rent and some other expenses with my personal savings.

“I made a transfer to a POS account because of the unavailability of the POS man , I was threatened and they told me they will ruin my life if I didn’t comply.

I enclose my bank statement which state how the transaction was made on this particular day” Boluwatife said.