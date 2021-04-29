Enugu gov debunks viral video claim that Buhari shuns his calls



Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu State has debunked as untrue and total fabrication, the video going viral that portray President Buhari, as aloof and uncaring about emergency situations.

The videos claim he said “I put a call across to the president, Muhammadu Buhari. I was put on hold for over an hour and 15 minutes. This call was made in the presence of 13 men and 4 women.

“The president’s aide told me that the president will get back to me. The president, through his aide after 4 hrs, told me that the president will do something about it. My relative was among the people who witnessed this call (Sly Idoko).

” On hearing that the police have not arrived at Uzo Uwani, I called GOC 82 division for help. I was referred to the presidency again. This time around, I was put on hold for nearly 2hrs again. While waiting to speak to the president, news came in that the attack I was planning to prevent has actually taken place. Within an hour after the Fulani coordinated attacks, the Commissioner and GOC who referred me to the president has mobilised their men to stop retaliation” – Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu state on Uzo Uwani massacre.

Meanwhile, a social commentator and public spirited person had said on the issue”While we acknowledge the various challenges we face as a nation, there’s a narrative of doom and gloom being perpetuated and those behind it will stop at nothing to do so.

“Social media makes it very easy these days to spread any lies. You can attach a picture of anyone and write whatever you want and credit it to them.

This is really sad and one wonders what they stand to gain.