NPFL stars urge Dangote, Otedola to invest in local league

U-17 World Cup winning goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye and Enyimba striker Tosin Omoyele have urged billionaire businessmen Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola to invest in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Dangote had expressed a desire to buy English Premier League side Arsenal.

But Ajiboye said if both business moguls invested in the NPFL, it would go a long way in uplifting the domestic league, which had been battling with sponsorship on recent seasons.

Our billionaires like Dangote and Otedola can change the face of the NPFL if they want to do it. Instead of investing in

clubs outside Nigeria, they can start from here,” Ajiboye said.

“Everything shouldn’t be left for the government. In fact, if they take on one club and spend good money on it, the club will compete with good results globally.

European clubs like Milan, Manchester City and PSG are bankrolled by billionaires. They too should start from home.”

On his part, Omoyele stated, “If Dangote and Otedola invest in NPFL, there would be massive growth and development of our league. It will help our league become greater than South Africa’s or the North African leagues.”