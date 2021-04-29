Ordega joins Levante on two-year deal

Super Falcons forward, Francesca Ordega, has joined Spanish women’s Primera División side Levante Femenino until 2023.

The club announced the signing on their website and social media handles on Wednesday.

“The #LevanteUDFemenino and Francisca Ordega reached an agreement for their incorporation. The forward will wear a blaugrana for the remainder of the season and two more. Welcome Franny!” Levante tweeted.

“New home, new challenge,” Ordega posted on her Instagram page after the announcement.

Ordega last played for Chinese club Shanghai WFC.

The Nigerian, who had been without a club since early 2020, will join up with the Spanish side immediately for the remainder of the season and would be part of their last seven games.

It is Ordega’s second stint in the Spanish league after previously playing for Atletico Madrid in the 2017/18 league season, making eight appearances for the club.

Levante are currently second in the league behind Barcelona.