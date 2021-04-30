Gunmen Almost Killed me on Okene – Abuja road, Senator Laments

A serving Senator Clifford Ordia has narrated his ordeal in the hands of bandits who walylaid his convoy on the Okene Lokoja road. The senator who was returning to Abuja from Beni said the Gunmen shot and wounded three security personnel attached to the convoy and riddled his official vehicle with bullets . The Senator who said he was traumatized by the experience called on the Federal Government to urgently tackle the worsening security situation in the country

The Statement

“We were coming from Edo state, somewhere between Okene and Lokoja, when we met these suspected bandits. They opened fire on my convoy. The gallant policemen had to immediately return fire.

The other security vehicle behind had to immediately join them and they were able to repel the suspected bandits. During the exchange, three of the policemen sustained gun wounds. One of them was critically injured. We had to immediately rush them to the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja, Kogi state.

They did their best and were able to stabilise them. I’d to immediately put a call across the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja to be on standby. One of the policemen had a bullet lodged close to his liver.

We met another setback around Abaji. There was traffic because of the incidence and because we had to save the lives of the wounded policemen, we decided to make a move. They opened fire on us. Some vigilantes had to join the policemen and they were chased into the bush.

That was how I survived that attack. If you see all my vehicles, you will see how the bullets damaged them.”