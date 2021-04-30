Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Jose Mourinho lands new job

Younews Ng April 30, 2021 Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 86 Views

Former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has landed a new job after the north Londoners parted company with him last week.

Mourinho who is dubbed the special one has now signed a deal to join talkSPORT for the network’s extensive coverage of the Euros, starting in June 2021.

The Portuguese football manager will be with listeners across the schedule from talkSPORT’s live Euro GameDay programming to regular slots at Breakfast which will include pre-game insight and an exclusive post-game phone in for talkSPORT listeners.
He will be part of the team for all three England group games, one last-16 game, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

The former Chelsea, Machester United, and Tottenham coach will be joined by former England internationals, Stuart Pearce and Trevor Sinclair and former Scotland legends Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil plus the regular team, including the SJA Sports Presenter of the Year, Laura Woods, to bring listeners all the live updates and the latest news from the tournament.
On joining the network, Jose Mourinho said: “talkSPORT is the fan’s station and I can’t wait to join in. The Euros will be a fantastic tournament and talkSPORT will capture all the excitement for fans. In my discussions with the team, I can feel their excitement for the Euros. I am thrilled to be part of it.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Buhari replies Ortom, counsels him: ‘you ought to cooperate with Fg

The President has expresses his condolences to the families of our dear citizens who lost ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.