Police denies plot to release Baba Ijesha today, as Princess, Iyabo Ojo, others kick

The Police Command in Lagos State has debunked the rumours that there were plans to release Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, who was arrested for alleged defilement.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, comedian Princess and others had stormed the SCID, Panti, to protest alleged plans to release Baba Ijesha by the police

The Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) in Lagos, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that there were no plans to release the suspect as wrongly perceived.

He added that the Commissioner Police in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the detention of the suspect pending the receipt of legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

“The CP had already said that the suspect would remain in police custody and would not be released. His case file has been sent to the DPP for advice. After the DPP’s advice, we will know what to do.” he said.

The 48-year-old Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, was arrested on April 22 for allegedly defiling a minor.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi had said in a statement that preliminary findings revealed that the suspect started assaulting the victim sexually since she was seven years old.

There was an uproar following a report that a directive had been given for the release of the Nollywood actor from custody.

The report was that the suspect could be released as he could not be detained indefinitely due to the ongoing strike by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) .

A video of the suspect confessing to the crime and begging for forgiveness had, however, gone viral following the rumour that investigation revealed that Baba Ijesha did not defile the victim.

Nigerian comedian-cum-actress Princess has broken down in tears on social media while narrating how popular actor Olarenwaju James (Baba Ijesha) allegedly raped her 14-year-old foster child.

In a viral video, the comedienne revealed how some parents had allowed their kids to stay with her after the crash of her marriage so she wouldn’t be lonely.

She said that the incidence happened while she was rendering help to Baba Ijesha, adding that it was during one of his visits that he molested one of the three girls living with her.

Princess said the defilement harmed the child as she began to sink academically and otherwise.

After seven years, the little girl opened up to Princess and someone else what Baba Ijesha did to her.

She said she wanted to catch him red-handed and had to call him for a meeting in her house where she set up a CCTV camera, and he was captured trying to molest the girl again.

She berated people who are accusing her of trying to set up the actor and tarnish his image.

Shortly after Ijesha’s arrest, his colleagues began to have different opinions about the issue, some of them claimed that he is innocent and can only be found guilty once the footage is released.

Others said that it is inhumane to ask for a video of a child being molested to be put on social media.

This has since caused a run-in among some of the actors.

One of such persons is Actress Iyabo Ojo who took to her social platform to call out her colleague Yomi Fabiyi for his recent comments over the rape allegations against Baba Ijesha.

Fabiyi while sympathising with Baba Ijesha had released a post asking his colleagues not to jump to conclusions.

He went on to demand evidence first before taking sides.

In the Instagram post, he wrote: “Sometimes COMMON SENSE and CAUTION are needed more irrespective of one’s personality and principle to serious issues or whatever you know.

“I am not going to be part of a bad antecedent. If my words come ambiguous, seek understanding before rushing to hurt your colleague online, too low and dirty.”

Also, actress, Foluke Daramola has come out to apologise to Princess for asking for the footage of her foster child being molested by Baba Ijesha.

Meanwhile, the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), says it would ensure justice is served in the case involving Baba Ijesha.

In a statement by Yemi Amodu, its director of research and documentation, TAMPAN condemned the development, noting that the association would never support such “ignoble acts.”

“We find it obligatory to condemn in totality the odious occurrence of paedophilia confessed to by Mr Olanrewaju James aka Baba Ijesha as confirmed by the police,’’ the statement said