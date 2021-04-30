UNILAG announces dates, ceremonies for 51st Convocation

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), on Thursday, announced June 30 to July 9 as days set aside for activities lined up for its 51st Convocation ceremony (2019).

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Nonye Oguama, Principal Assistant Registrar, Corporate Affairs of the institution and issued to newsmen in Lagos.

According to the statement, a pre-convocation news conference that will herald activities lined up for the ceremony has been slated for Wednesday, June 30

It said that there would be a rehearsal for hooding ceremonies on July 1 at the School of Post Graduate Studies, various faculties and the Distance Learning Institute (DLI).

The statement added that Friday, July 2, had been set aside for the convocation ceremonies, special Jumat Service, while a Thanksgiving Service would hold on July 4.

According to the statement, there will be an Opening of Exhibition and Commissioning of projects, that will be preceeded by a convocation lecture on Monday July 5.

”On Tuesday July 6, there will be a congregation for the award of first degree, diploma certificates and prizes to graduating students of the Faculties of Education, Social Sciences, Arts, Environmental Sciences and Sciences.

”The congregation for the award of first degrees, diploma, certificates and prizes to graduating students of the Faculties of Law, Engineering, Management Sciences, Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences Dental Science, Pharmacy and DLI will come up on Wednesday, July 7.

”That for the Post Graduate Degrees and Masters will also hold on the same day,” the statement said.

It added that the recognition and service award ceremony would hold on Friday, July 9.

In a related development, the statement said that the university had set aside Monday, May 10 for resumption for the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic year and would it be fully physical.

The statement, however, noted that in cases where there would be large classes, it would go virtual.

It noted that registration of courses would commence on Friday, April 30 to June 20.

Meanwhile, the Senate of the institution has appointed Prof. Obinna Chukwu as its new Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services.

Chukwu, a Professor of Marine Sciences and one time Dean of School of Postgraduate Studies , is the current Director, Academic Planning, (Office of the Vice Chancellor) and the immediate past Director, Director Quality Assurance and SERVICOM Unit.

He is a researcher of international repute who has conducted series of researches in Marine Biology, Ecosystem Health and Risk Assessment.

Solomon Akingboye, a Professor of Political Science and the immediate past Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, has also been elected as Senate representative in the institution’s Governing Council.