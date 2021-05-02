Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Train loaded with water pipes derails in Kaduna

May 2, 2021

No one was injured in the accident which occurred at about 5:50 pm on Saturday around Unguwar Kanawa axis, opposite Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna.

The train developed some fualts and derailed, it was on transit from Lagos to Zaria.

Kaduna State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Hafiz Mohammed, described the accident as minor.

“The locomotive (head) derailed while standing, one coach also derailed, while five coaches capsized.

“Some pipes were scattered due to the accident. However, patrol teams of Operation Yaki have been deployed for security coverage in the area.

“No life was lost and no one sustained injury.

“The railway Headquarters has been contacted to send their technical team to the scene,” Mohammed said

