Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Gunmen kill Kogi Commissioner, abduct LG Chairman

Younews Ng May 2, 2021 Celebrity, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 85 Views

A Commissioner in the Kogi State Pension Board, Mr Solomon Akeweje, has been murdered in cold blood .

And at the same time, the Chairman of Yagba West Local Government, Mr Pius Kolawole was abducted.

Spokesman of the state police command, DSP William Aya, who confirmed the incident said that the Commissioner and Kolawole were travelling in the same vehicle when they were attacked.

He said that police received the report of the attack at about 4:30 pm of Saturday, May 1, and immediately moved to the scene of the incident.

The police spokesman said that the victims were attacked at Eruku, a border community between Kwara and Kogi States.

According to Aya, both Akeweje and Kolawole were travelling back to Egbe from Kwara State when they were attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The whereabouts of the abducted Kolawole is unknown as at the time of this report while his abductors are yet to call.

However, the driver of the vehicle survived the attack while the corpse of Akeweje was deposited at the morgue of ECWA Hospital, Egbe.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

More shocking revelations about Mary Daniels’ lies

A new investigation has revealed that contrary to her claim that her name is Mary ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.