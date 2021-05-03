Abductors Of Kogi LG Chairman Demand ₦100m

The abductors of the Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, Pius Kolawole, have demanded a ransom of one hundred million Naira.

Kolawole and some others were kidnapped on Saturday on his way from Ilorin to his hometown of Egbe, the border town between Kogi and Kwara State.

He was said to be in the company of the state Commissioner for Pension Board Honourable Adebayo Solomon, who was shot dead by the gunmen.

The abductors contacted one of the family members of the chairman on Sunday night to demand the ransom.

The family, council area and ALGON had now agreed that only the ALGON Chairman should continue with the negotiation with the kidnappers.