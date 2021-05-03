Boy, 20, rapes and kills female job seeker, buries her in his father’s compound

Uduak Akpan, suspected killer of Iniobong Umoren, a job seeker in Akwa Ibom State, has opened up on how he killed the victim.

Umoren was killed when she went in search of a job.

Two days before she went missing, the victim had tweeted that she was in need of a job.

“Please I’m really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I’m creative, really good in thinking critically/ and most importantly a fast learner. CV available on request,” she had tweeted.

One of Umoren’s friends had raised an alarm after the victim did not return at the end of the purported job interview.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said Akpan kidnapped, sexually violated and subsequently buried the victim to cover up his atrocity.

The statement read, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Uduak Frank Akpan, 20 years old for kidnapping, raping and murdering one Miss Iniobong Umoren.

“On 30/04/2021, the Command received a report on the disappearance of the victim. Following available leads, men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command, led by CSP Inengiye Igosi, consolidated on the initial great progress made by the DPO Uruan, SP Samuel Ezeugo and arrested the perpetrator who confessed to have lured his victim to his house in the guise of giving her a job, but ended up sexually and physically assaulting her which led to her death.

“To cover his tracks, he dragged and buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

“The deceased has been exhumed and deposited at UUTH (University Of Uyo Teaching Hospital) for autopsy. Suspect is a confessed serial rapist who has owned up to the raping of other victims. He will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Amienghene Andrew, has called on youths and job seekers to be wary of the activities of scammers and other men of the underworld.

“While appreciating the efforts of the social media family and other fighters of injustice, he has condoled with the family and friends of the deceased.