How Gunmen ‘Assassinate’ couple In Atan Ogun State

Younews Ng May 3, 2021

Gunmen have allegedly assassinated a hotel owner, Kehinde Ibidunni and his wife, Elizabeth, in a brutal attack at Atan – Ota in Ado – Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The hotelier, Mr Kehinde Ibidunni, was killed by gunmen on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, alongside his wife, Elizabeth.

They were shot dead by three suspected assassins, who forced their way into the hotelier’s apartment in Atan-Ota, Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The couple were said to have been gunned down by the gunmen, who had earlier used a tool to cut the burglar-proof bars of a window of one of the rooms in the bungalow.

