Kizz Daniel welcomes twins, hides baby mother’s identity

popular singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday, it was a double celebration as he also revealed to his social media followers that he had recently welcomed a set of twin sons named Jelani and Jalil.

To say that his fans and followers were surprised by the revelation might well be an understatement, as many of them stated that they had no idea the Woju singer was expecting children.

Daniel had taken to Instagram to post a picture of a hand holding the hands of two infants. However the picture did not show anybody’s face. The singer added the caption, “There is no better way to celebrate my birthday than announcing the arrival of my sons, Jelani and Jalil.”

While fans were gushing over the suddenness of the news and how beautiful the picture was, Daniel went on to describe the physical qualities he shares with the twins. He wrote, “Jelani with my dimples, and Jalil with my eyes. God, I’m in love!”

Though quite a number of his musician colleagues have several baby mothers, the singer had not been associated with such. Also, not much is known about his love life, though he was rumoured to have been in a relationship with a singer and Project Fame winner, Chidinma Ekile.

However, his fans have been bombarding his social media pages, asking him to release the picture of his babies’ mother. A follower, Daniel Regha, wrote, Congrats, Kizz Daniel. Children are the greatest blessing from God. As a father, public figure and role model, you should live an exemplary life. Do the needful by getting married to your children’s mother. ‘Baby mama’ mindset is wrong

Daniel came into limelight in 2014 with the release of his hit single, Woju. He has gone on to record other songs including Mama, 4 Dayz, Poko, Jaho, Laye, Yeba, One Ticket, Ada and Jombo.

The singer was initially signed to the record label, G-Worldwide Entertainment, before they fell out publicly and bitterly, with the record company suing him to court. Daniel later went on to float his own record label, Flyboys Inc.