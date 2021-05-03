Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Missing 300-Level Law student found in Imo hospital mortuary

The body of a 300-level Law student of the Imo State University, Owerri, Kingsley Chiwueze, has been found five days after he went missing.

Chiwueze was on Monday declared missing after efforts made to find him proved abortive.

The deceased, who was deeply involved in students’ politics, hailed from the Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

Two weeks ago, Chiwueze made his intention known to vie for the office of Senate President of the National Association of Imo State Students.

The President, Students Union Government, IMSU, Arinze Oguike, said the corpse was found in the morgue of the Umuguma General Hospital, Owerri, on Sunday.

He said students of the institution stormed the mortuary and the attendant told them that the corpse was deposited by the management of the St. Joseph Hospital, Wetheral, Owerri.

The student leader said, “The attendant told us that Chiwueze’s corpse was brought by people from the St. Joseph hospital, Wetheral. We will go to the hospital to find out how they took custody of the student.”

