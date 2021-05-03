New Mobile App for instant Cryptocurrency exchange debuts in Lagos

A new mobile app that allows instant exchange of crypto currency with the naira and other currencies in the globe has debuted in Lagos, courtesy of Tradefada Nigeria Limited. This, according to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Seun Dania will bring the needed change and confidence to enable individuals to build up their cryptocurrency portfolio.

Dania added that the new app will also ensure “easy crypto-to-crypto trades on the spot on over a 100 trading pairs including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Dogecoin, Chainlink, Polkadot, Unobtanium, Litecoin, Cardano, DASH, AAVE, Maker and so much more.”

He disclosed that the company has partnered with a third party service provider, Moon Pay, to enable foreign users buy cryptocurrency with other currencies such as the United States Dollar, the United Kingdom Pound Sterling, Australian Dollar, Swiss Franc, Russian Ruble, Japanese Yen, etc.

“This is possible with the use of credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, Samsung, and lots more. It is trading made possible at your convenience on Apple and Play Store, from the different parts of the globe, due to the globalisation of the world, which has been made feasible through up-to-the-minute technology.

“With the proliferation of smartphones and high internet penetration in the country, TradeFada, will make transactions and exchange of the cryptocurrency plausible across the country and beyond, with the desired convenience.

The TradeFada instant exchange platform guarantees easy trading on Bitcoin for the Nigeria currency using enhanced peer-to-peer mechanism, which makes it very distinct from others, a groundbreaking transactional model with unique features,” Dania said.

According to him, TradeFada provides a one-stop cryptocurrency exchange which boasts of:

Instant exchange for over 30 fiats to over 100 cryptocurrencies via various payment methods and a spot exchange which is safe and secure with advanced encryption technology and cold storage wallets to give their users peace of mind; fast, responsive and a feature-packed trading terminal; easily adaptable to partners through its robot friendly industry leading APIs; best in the market Fee tier system to encourage active traders and excellent customer support team

