Nigeria break up is unacceptable to us – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has called on those clamouring for the disintegration of Nigeria to let go of the idea.

Tinubu spoke at the Special Ramadan Tafsir at the Lagos House in Marina on Sunday.

In his goodwill speech, the former governor called for togetherness, pointing to the ravaging effects of war in Iraq and Sudan which he said must not be experienced in Nigeria.

He said, “God will not allow Nigeria to experience war. If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq. Such war does not end in time. We are yet to recover from the civil war.

“We are better together. I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate; it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayer is for prosperity and more wealth for the country.”

Tinubu also praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, for their achievements in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, in his speech, promised to enhance security in the state by installing 2,000 cameras across the state for security surveillance.