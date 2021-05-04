Bitcoin loses market share

Ethereum is giving Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, a hard chase in the crypto market.

Ethereum is now valued at $3,000 and makes up 15 per cent of the crypto market, according to tracker CoinGecko.

Bitcoin is valued above $58,000 and accounts for about 46 per cent of the crypto market. This is down from the 70 per cent share of the crypto market it held at the beginning of the year.

According to data from CoinMarketCap on Monday, Bitcoin had a live market cap of $1,084,111,972,066, a circulating supply of 18,698,393 BTC coins and a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.

Ethereum, on the other hand, had a live market cap of $382,890,736,597, a circulating supply of 115,724,899 ETH coins; maximum supply was not available.

As Ether and Bitcoin lock horns, other cryptocurrencies have jumped too. Dogecoin has continued to gain traction in the market, with Elon Musk’s recent ‘Dogefather’ tweet shoring up the coin’s base.