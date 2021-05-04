Gunmen abduct three Ibarapa ranch owners, demand N10m

Three ranchers have been kidnapped in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.The three male victims were abducted around 6.20pm on Sunday at Idi Ope village near Igangan.

The victims, who were Yoruba men, were said to be their way to have a meeting with the manager of their ranch when the hoodlums waylaid them on Sunday and whisked them away in Idiyan village, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

One of the victims was identified as Kabiru Oladimeji, while the two other were identified as simply Kazeem and Soka.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had contacted the families of the abducted victims and demanded N10m ransom.

Many residents of communities in Ibarapaland were said to have intensified calls by some butchers, Yoruba cattle breeders on the need to beg herdsmen who had fled the area to come back.

The case was said to have been reported to the police on Monday.