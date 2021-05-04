Kwara traveller caught with fresh human head, hands

The police in Kwara State, on Monday, arrested a man caught with a fresh human head and hands concealed in a bag in a commercial bus travelling from Ajase-Ipo to Ilorin.

The 24-year-old suspect, Kehinde Moses, confessed that the head and hands were that of a man he identified as Mohammed, who was allegedly murdered for ritual purposes in Ajase-Ipo, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, said Moses’ accomplice escaped by taking to his heels when police personnel stopped the vehicle for search on the road.

Okasanmi said in a statement, “Today, May 3, 2021, around 6.30am along the Ajase-Ipo/Ilorin Road, a team of Operation Harmony on stop-and-search duty stopped one suspected commercial bus and in the process of searching a bag, one boy took to his heels, while his partner was held; the bag was searched and a freshly severed head and hands of a boy were discovered.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that he and his fleeing partner killed the victim named Mohammed in Ajase-Ipo for ritual purposes.

Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department has been ordered to thoroughly investigate the case and arrest anybody connected to this heinous crime.

“The suspect, Kehinde John Moses, took a team of investigators to where the body was dumped for the purpose of recovery and subsequent transfer to hospital for autopsy.”