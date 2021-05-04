Opinion : INDEED, NDIDI IS NEEDED

News from England say the trio of Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germane and Manchester United want Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi.

This informed the decision of Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers to start shopping for his replacement and commence building the team in his absence especially the midfield.

Ndidi has been a key player with the Foxes since joining them five seasons ago. He has been compared with great combative midfielders like Roy Keane, Patrick Vieria, Michael Essien, Claude Makelele and lately N’Golo Kante.

Two seasons ago, Ndidi was a major target of Manchester United. He was rated as one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe but the price tag slammed on him scared suitors away even as Manchester United slowed down their interests given the presence of Paul Pogba who then had a running battle with the Red Devils.

Now the suitors are back and this time they are willing to pay any amount for Ndidi who has continued to shine season in season out. His consistent form over the years is the major attraction of these top clubs.

It is however likely that Manchester United will gain upper hand in the pursuit of the player since Ndidi will consider EPL first above every other league…more so, Manchester United are arguably all time top club in England.

Should he move to Manchester United, he will become the second Nigerian behind Odion Ighalo to play for the club.

Sure, Ndidi has all the potential to succeed in Old Trafford but the quest to explore…the desire to seek adventure may lure him away from England.

Experts opine that his style of play suits Real Madrid’s and the fact that the club’s midfielders are aging could guarantee him a smooth move and he will settle in faster.

Whichever way, fans of Ndidi wish the player a move out of Leicester City since he has distinguished himself so much in the last few years thus propelling the club to booking continental tickets.

Indeed, it’s about time Ndidi moves.

@ Desmond Ekwueme