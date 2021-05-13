Champions League Final Moved from Turkey to Portugal

The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea has been moved from Istanbul Turkey to Porto in Portugal by the European Football Governing Body .

The change in venue was due to the travel ban placed on Turkey by England as a result of the global Corona Virus pandemic.

“We accept that the decision of the British Government to place Turkey on the red list for travel was taken in good faith and in the best interests of protecting its citizens from the spread of the virus but it also presented us with a major challenge in staging a final featuring two English teams.After the year that fans have endured, it is not right that they don’t have the chance to watch their teams in the biggest game of the season,”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

The May 29 final will be attended by at least 6000 fans