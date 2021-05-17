Aggrieved depositors complaints against banks increases

Banks customers are becoming more careful with details than ever..

And total trust may have disappeared, as the check and double check transactions.

A revelation by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria has shown how it received 67 petitions from depositors against banks in 2020, with claims totalling amounted to N11.7bn.

The CIBN disclosed this in its 2020 annual report, which was obtained by our correspondent.

The institute said its ethics and professional division was able to resolve 53 of the reported cases.

Part of the report read, “The ethics and professional division received a total of 67 petitions/cases with petitioners’ claims amounting to about N11.76bn.

“Fifty-three cases were fully resolved with the total amount of N1.7bn refunded to the petitioners.”