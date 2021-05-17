Couple arrested for starving 12-year -old girl (house help) for 8 mths

The police command in Sokoto State has rescued a 12-year-old girl, Joy Emmanuel, from solitary confinement.

The girl was said to have been caged for eight months by her guardians identified as Emmanuel Basey and his wife Esther Emmanuel.

Joy who was running errands for them was also said to have been denied food throughout the period of her confinement at Sokoto Cinema area in Sokoto North Local Government Area.

It is reported that the duo took the action because “she is mentally unstable” which was later proved to be false by the police.

According to the spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, the girl was rescued on Thursday, April 13, 2021.

“They kept the girl in a cage at their compound and starved her of food for eight months. When our men broke the door of the cage, the girl was too frail to walk because she was emaciated. We met her in a very horrible situation, urinating and excreting inside the cage. The girl was taken to the specialist’s hospital for treatment,” he said.