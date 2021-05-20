Governor Ayade Dumps PDP For APC

Cross Rivers state Governor Ben Ayade has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Ayade announced his decision on Thursday morning after a closed-door meeting with six APC governors and some members of the National Assembly who visited him at the Government House.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva amd members of the state executive council were also at the meeting.

The governors who visited Ayade include Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State; Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State who is also the APC caretaker Chairman; Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Mohammed Abubakar of Jigawa State, and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Ayade was elected as the governor of Cross Rivers State in 2015 under the platform of the PDP. He was reelected in 2019 under the platform of the same political party.

Ayade is the second sitting governor to have pitched his camp with the ruling APC, lately.

Six months back, Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, also left the PDP.

Mr Umahi left the PDP citing “injustice” meted out to the South-East by the party as his reason.