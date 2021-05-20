Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Malami reveals why FG cannot share £4.2m Ibori loot with Delta

Younews Ng May 20, 2021

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday ruled out accommodating Delta State in the spending of £4.2 million recovered looted funds associated with the family members of a former governor of the state, James Ibori.

He said Nigeria would deviate from the agreement reached with the United Kingdom government concerning the disbursement of the fund.

He said this while answering questions during a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

The Federal Government on Tuesday confirmed receipt of £4,214,017.66 of the loot associated with the family members Ibori.

During the programme, Malami listed the projects the money would be spent on according to the agreement reached.

He said the government would deviate from the agreement.

The minister said, “The way international diplomatic processes operate with particular regard to the recovery of looted asset is more or less about engagement among the nations of interest.”

