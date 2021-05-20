Rapist kill mum & daughter with sledge hammer to escape arrest

Tragedy happened days back, when young man tries raping daughter of a woman. While the girl was struggling, putting up a resistance.

The mother returns and met them struggling.

To escape, and since he was known, he took a sledge hammer and hit the mother.. He did same to the daughter.

Lamenting the sad event a lady, Amaka Okeagu, who was closed to her said “Nkechi, last month you came back from school very healthy and cheerful,, entering into your apartment,u heard your daughter who was then preparing for her SSCE exams struggling with a young man you shared your flat with,he wanted to rape your daughter .

“Immediately he heard your voice,he quickly picked hammer and hit on your head and returned same to your girl,then ran away,

“You died on the way to hospital while your daughter died two days ago.

You left your aged mother ,your husband nd your two beautiful girls.

Thank God that he has confessed and I believe that God will reward him accordingly..

Rest in peace my beautiful school daughter.

Rest in peace Ada Agaba Police

Rest in peace beautiful Queen with a humble Heart.”



