Five persons have been reported killed in a clash involving factional members of the All Progressives Congress in Oko-Baba, in the Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos State.
During the clash, which started around 11am on Wednesday, residents scampered for safety as the hoodlums fought with different weapons, including guns, sticks and machetes.
When our correspondent visited the area on Wednesday, he observed heavy presence of policemen in the community.
A Black Maria was also stationed at the roundabout, where a burnt car was still smouldering.
A witness, who gave his name only as Saleh, said the fracas started when supporters of the council Chairman, Omolola Essien, attempted to erect her re-election banner at the Oko-Baba Roundabout.
He said, “The hoodlums complained that the chairman had not done anything in their area since she was elected. The supporters felt angry and left without erecting the banner. But minutes later, some vigilante members loyal to the chairman came with guns.
“A shouting match ensued between the two factions and the vigilantes released bullets. Five persons were killed and another five are receiving treatment in a hospital. The fight is because of this week’s APC primary election in the council.”
More
Entertainment
Politics
Business
Videos
HealthWise
Editorial
Columns
Opinion
Home
News
Sports
Metro Plus
Subscribe
Search the site
Search for:
Search …
punchng.com © 1971-2020 The Punch newspaper
PunchNG Menu:
Video
Spice
Special Features
Education
Sex & Relationship
Interview
Columns
Opinion
Privacy Settings
Five killed as hoodlums clash over election banner in Lagos
Olamide Francis
21 May 2021
Kindly share this story:
×
Lagos PPRO, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi3
Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi
Five persons have been reported killed in a clash involving factional members of the All Progressives Congress in Oko-Baba, in the Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos State.
During the clash, which started around 11am on Wednesday, residents scampered for safety as the hoodlums fought with different weapons, including guns, sticks and machetes.
When our correspondent visited the area on Wednesday, he observed heavy presence of policemen in the community.
A Black Maria was also stationed at the roundabout, where a burnt car was still smouldering.
A witness, who gave his name only as Saleh, said the fracas started when supporters of the council Chairman, Omolola Essien, attempted to erect her re-election banner at the Oko-Baba Roundabout.
He said, “The hoodlums complained that the chairman had not done anything in their area since she was elected. The supporters felt angry and left without erecting the banner. But minutes later, some vigilante members loyal to the chairman came with guns.
“A shouting match ensued between the two factions and the vigilantes released bullets. Five persons were killed and another five are receiving treatment in a hospital. The fight is because of this week’s APC primary election in the council.”
Read Also
One dead, vehicles destroyed as hoodlums clash in Lagos
Lagos hoodlums’ clash: NURTW members fighting over commercial park —Residents
Lagos hoodlums’ clash claims two
The chairman, Essien, blamed the mayhem on her opponent.
She said, “My driver went to the roundabout with his brother to put up my banner that had fallen. My opponent’s banner was also there, but I think his people intentionally fell my banner. We didn’t know his boys were somewhere there. As my driver’s brother was trying to raise my banner, he heard gunshots. The boys came and opened gunfire.
“Some mallams around the roundabout died. Some of our people were also injured. They burnt my vehicle. I think five people died.”
The state police spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, promised to issue a statement on the clash.