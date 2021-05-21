Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

PRESIDENT BUHARI EXPRESSES SHOCK, SORROW OVER DEATH OF LT. GEN ATTAHIRU, OTHERS

May 21, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened over the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers.

The President condoles with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general, describing them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President says the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

The President pledged that the departed would not die in vain.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

May 21, 2021

