Wife no 4 stabs husband to death for impregnating new lover

A 47-year-old woman, Olanshile Nasirudeen, has been arrested in Ogun for allegedly stabbing her husband, Jimoh Nasirudeen, to death for impregnating another woman.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Ijebu-Ode during an argument between the woman and her late husband.

The suspect was the fourth wife of the deceased and worked in the same abattoir with him.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

Oyeyemi noted that the woman stabbed her husband in the leg.

He explained that argument ensued between the couple when the woman reportedly questioned her husband’s lover for getting pregnant for him.

The PPRO added, “She started questioning the woman about her audacity to get pregnant for her husband.

“This led to a hot argument between her and the deceased, as a result of which the suspect picked a knife and stabbed the deceased at the back joint of his left leg, thereby cutting one of his veins.

“He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid, and later transferred to the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital, where he eventually died, while receiving treatment due to excessive bleeding.

“Upon a distress call, the Obalende DPO, SP Murphy Salami, led his men to the scene, but the suspect had taken to flight before their arrival.

“She was subsequently traced and arrested in her hideout at the Mobalufon area of Ijebu-Ode.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who happened to be the fourth wife of the deceased, claimed that it was her husband who first slapped her simply because she asked his new wife her mission at her market stand.

“The corpse of the deceased has been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites after autopsy was conducted