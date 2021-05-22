10 facts about the deceased COAS: Attahiru

– Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru was born on 10 August 1966 in Doka, Kaduna North Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

– He was a graduate of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, and Nigerian Army School of Infantry

– Attahiru has served as a commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, the special military unit formed to deal with insurgents in North-East Nigeria.

– In addition, had a tour of duty with the United Nations in Sierra Leone as a Military Observer; where he facilitated United Kingdom military engagement, Operation BARASS in September 2000.

– He was an Operation Officer; and later Company Commander in NIBATT 19 ECOMOG Operations in Liberia.

– The deceased Attahiru had the rare opportunity to spearhead the offensive against Boko Haram in the North-East in 2017.

– He was s sacked in 2017; after attacks characterised by bombings from the terrorists increased.

– He worked with the US Defence Logistics Agency on the Vertically Integrated Logistics Approach (VILA) Programme; towards enhancing the operational readiness in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

– Attahiru is a highly decorated officer with UNAMSIL Medal, ECOMOG Medal, Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguish Service Star, Grand Service Star, Corp Medal of Honour, Command medal, Field Command Medal as well as Field Command Medal of Honour.

– He is married to Fati Attahiru who rumours claimed was also involved in the fatal air crash. However, 1st News can confirm that the late Chief of Army Staff’s wife was not on board.