Late COAS, six others for burial today

The deceased Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, will be buied today, Saturday, May 22, 2021.

The burial of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and six other senior officers has been slated for Saturday in Abuja.

The deceased lost their lives in an air mishap in Kaduna on Friday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said the event would commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 10am simultaneously.

Yerima said the interment for the late COAS and six other senior officers would take place at the National Military Cemetery Abuja by 1pm