Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Late COAS, six others for burial today

Younews Ng May 22, 2021 Burial, Celebrity, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 52 Views

The deceased Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, will be buied today, Saturday, May 22, 2021.

The burial of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and six other senior officers has been slated for Saturday in Abuja.

The deceased lost their lives in an air mishap in Kaduna on Friday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said the event would commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 10am simultaneously.

Yerima said the interment for the late COAS and six other senior officers would take place at the National Military Cemetery Abuja by 1pm

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Hope rises, JUSUN Strike ends pretty soon

State governors and the leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and Parliamentary ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.