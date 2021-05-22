Filmmaker Abiodun Aleja falls in domestic accident, dies

Actor and film director Abiodun Aleja has died !

The October 1 actor died on Friday according to his wife who broke the news to chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANATAP) Makinde Adeniran.

His death comes weeks after he was admitted to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) following a fall at home.

Aleja went into a coma after the fall but was revived days later at the hospital and was reportedly recuperating before his death.

“Colleagues in NANTAP and others even raised funds for his medical treatment especially when a one million naira deposit was demanded.

We learnt he came out of coma and was recuperating but eventually died.