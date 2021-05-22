Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Filmmaker Abiodun Aleja falls in domestic accident, dies

Younews Ng May 22, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, nollywood, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 104 Views

Actor and film director Abiodun Aleja has died !

The October 1 actor died on Friday according to his wife who broke the news to chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANATAP) Makinde Adeniran.

His death comes weeks after he was admitted to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) following a fall at home.

Aleja went into a coma after the fall but was revived days later at the hospital and was reportedly recuperating before his death.

“Colleagues in NANTAP and others even raised funds for his medical treatment especially when a one million naira deposit was demanded.

We learnt he came out of coma and was recuperating but eventually died.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Hope rises, JUSUN Strike ends pretty soon

State governors and the leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and Parliamentary ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.