Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sad : Bandits Abduct Two Priests in Katsina , Kill one of them

Younews Ng May 22, 2021 Celebrity, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 45 Views

It is with a heavy heart, I officially announce the Call to eternal rest of Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Yashim Bello, who until his death was a Fidei Donum Priest from Kaduna Archdiocese and the Parish Priest of St Vincent Ferrer’s Parish, Malumfashi, Katsina State.
This sad event took place at the early hours of today, Friday, May 21, 2021.
The late Fr Bello was kidnapped along with Very Rev Fr. Joseph Keke, the most Senior Priest of Sokoto Diocese, but his lifeless body was later found abandoned behind the CTC, Malumfashi.
The whereabout of Fr Keke is not yet known.
May the soul of Fr Bello and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace.

Kindly join us in prayer for the immediate and safe return of Fr. Keke and for the peaceful repose of Fr Bello.

Rev. Fr. Cornelius Tagwai
Chancellor, Sokoto Diocese.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Filmmaker Abiodun Aleja falls in domestic accident, dies

Actor and film director Abiodun Aleja has died ! The October 1 actor died on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.