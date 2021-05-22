Sad : Bandits Abduct Two Priests in Katsina , Kill one of them

It is with a heavy heart, I officially announce the Call to eternal rest of Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Yashim Bello, who until his death was a Fidei Donum Priest from Kaduna Archdiocese and the Parish Priest of St Vincent Ferrer’s Parish, Malumfashi, Katsina State.

This sad event took place at the early hours of today, Friday, May 21, 2021.

The late Fr Bello was kidnapped along with Very Rev Fr. Joseph Keke, the most Senior Priest of Sokoto Diocese, but his lifeless body was later found abandoned behind the CTC, Malumfashi.

The whereabout of Fr Keke is not yet known.

May the soul of Fr Bello and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace.

Kindly join us in prayer for the immediate and safe return of Fr. Keke and for the peaceful repose of Fr Bello.

Rev. Fr. Cornelius Tagwai

Chancellor, Sokoto Diocese.